Starkville High School Homecoming King

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If there’s a big man on campus at Starkville High School, it’s Owen Hardin.

“Owen is a ball of energy with a heart as big as our galaxy,” said teacher Tate Fischer. “It’s high fives, sometimes it’s chest bumps, sometimes it’s just some of these to people and you just never know what’s going to happen.”

Owen is a teacher’s assistant in Tate Fischer’s biology class. This Friday night though, he’ll be crowned with a new title, homecoming king. It’s an honor voted on by the entire student body.

Fischer calls it one of the most special things he’s ever experienced in his 28 years at Starkville High School.

“I think it’s a true testament to our district and the kids at the school and how we embrace students with special needs,” said Fischer. “They just go above and beyond to embrace and make those kids feel like they’re a part of the school.”

Haley Fye feels the same way.

“I just think it shows how much he is loved and adored at the school and how everybody knows him,” said Fye. “And he whether you’ve like at some point through our 12 or 13 years here at this school district he’s influenced somebody’s life.”

Owen’s Student Support Services Teacher, Omini Parks, will be his escort on the field Friday. She says he’s become a part of her family.

“It has been more of a blessing to be, for him to be in my life I think than what I have added to his life,” said Parks.

Owen’s mother says her son’s new title is more evidence of the love and support he’s always been shown at school and beyond.

“It’s a great community and we’re just thrilled,” said Orly Hardin. “I mean it says more about the community I think even than it says about Owen that they selected him.”