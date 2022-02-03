Starkville High School students get a visit from the Aquarium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Starkville High School get a field trip to the Aquarium without ever leaving campus.

Elizabeth Whigham with the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport brought the wonders of the ocean and lesson of resiliency to the Zoology 2 class at Starkville High.

The presentation was centered around sharks and how to adapt to them and survive with them.

Whigham also talked about stingrays and boney fish.

The bigger goal is to get students who may live far away from the ocean to see that what they do has an impact on these animals and habitats.

“Getting to be up in Northern Mississippi is really important, because even though we don’t think Mississippi having a coast or a beach really impacting the ocean a lot; everything we do in Northern Mississippi does have an impact, so everything we put into our rivers ends up in the ocean, and so these kids can make a difference,” said Elizabeth Whigham, Education Outreach

The Mississippi Aquarium education program travels across the state to educate students about aquatic life.