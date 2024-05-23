Starkville High School teacher arrested on child sex crime charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville High School teacher is facing child sex crime charges.

51-year-old Kelvin Stanfield was arrested on May 23 and charged with touching a child.

The charges came after a probable cause hearing in circuit court.

Mississippi Code requires the hearing before a warrant is issued for teachers accused of committing a crime while in the performance of their duties.

The charges against Stanfield are related to incidents that allegedly occurred at Starkville High School.

Starkville police said four victims had come forward to report incidents that took place between March and May of this year.

SPD began investigating those reports on May 15.

Stanfield will have an initial appearance Tuesday in Oktibbeha County.

He is a former city councilman in Okolona.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X