STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire caused heavy damage to a house in Starkville.

Starkville Fire Marshal Stein McMullen said the call came in just before 7:30 Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

The house on McKlinely Street, just off Gillespie Street, was in flames when firefighters got there.

McMullen said the couple who lives in the house had gone across to the street to a family member’s home when they noticed the fire.

No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.