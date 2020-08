STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is the second person arrested in a gas station parking lot shooting.

21-year-old James Spencer is charged with 15 counts of aggravated assault.

One person was injured in the July 16th shooting.

Deputies were called to the Sprint Mart, located at the roundabout on Blackjack Road about the gunfire.

Jerome Davis was also arrested and facing the same charges.

Investigators are not saying what led up to the shooting but expect more arrests.