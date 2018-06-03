Starkville Man Back Behind Bars For Third Time In Less Than A Month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is back behind bars, for the third time in less than a month.

Starkville Police Department Corporal Brandon Lovelady says 59-year old Eddie Parks, Jr. was arrested Saturday night, along with 42-year old Tony Nelson.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Nelson Street about 7 p.m.

That’s when both men were charged with simple assault-domestic violence.

Parks was arrested on May 7th and 15th for voyeurism.

The two men were taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Starkville Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.