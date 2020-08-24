Starkville man charged with 15 counts of aggravated assault

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is charged with 15 counts of aggravated assault after a shootout, near the Mississippi State campus.

22-year-old Jerome Davis remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

One person was injured in the July 16th shooting. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Deputies were called to the Sprint Mart, located at the roundabout on Blackjack Road about the gunfire.

The shooting did not happen on the MSU campus.

Investigators are not saying what led up to the shooting but do expect more arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.