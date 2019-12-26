Starkville Man Leads Police On Chase And Finds Himself In Custody

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A high speed chase through Starkville ends with a man behind bars.

On Thursday, a Starkville police officer reported a Lincoln SUV speeding down Louisville Street.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle near Poorhouse Road.

The suspect continued down Poorhouse Road through South Montgomery Street, and then ran off the road running into several trees.

The driver, George Lucious III, got out and surrendered.

Lucious is charged with failure to stop for an officer and reckless driving.