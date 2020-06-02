Starkville Oktibbeha School Consolidated District prepping for virtual summer camps

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer camps have made adjustments to provide students the best experience possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual summer camps would be the next obstacle for the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District.

Dr. Brandi Burton is the director of innovation for the school district. She said a lot of planning went into making sure students had the best hands-on experience.

“We wanted to offer a type of fun experience,” said Dr. Burton. “We pride ourselves with being able to do summer camps in Starkville. So we just try to sit down and think of how we can stay within all the rules and also offer something fun for the kids that will be learning and engaging at the same time.”

Dr. Burton said there would be four summer opportunities for students.

But one possible challenge they could face was keeping students engaged.

“We are trying to limit the time that they will be on a zoom based on their ages,” adds Dr. Burton. “Because there is research showing how certain ages can stay engaged for 15 minutes and 30 minutes you know we’re letting that come in to play.”

Dr. Burton said there was a possible solution.

“A teacher may work with five students for this time period,” said Burton. “So that they are not all doing it at one time. Just so that they can give them that one on one attention and not be such a group effort.”

The deadline for students to apply to these programs is Friday, June 5. To learn more, click here.