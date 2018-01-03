Starkville Parks And Rec Director Fired

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Another shake up in the Starkville Parks and Recreation Department after aldermen fire the parks director.

Herman Peters was fired at last night’s meeting.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the city cannot comment about the personnel matter and ongoing investigation.

Peters and administrative assistant Dianne Evans were placed on administrative leave last month.

Evans was arrested on December 29th and charged with embezzlement.

It’s unclear if that investigation is related to the one involving Peters.

