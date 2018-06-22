Starkville plans to upgrade parks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Starkville is taking steps to update its parks.

The project will update the Sportsplex and McKee Park but will also add an additional sports facility at Cornerstone Park.

The economic development hopes to bring sports tournaments to the Starkville area.

Splash pads, jogging tracks and soccer fields are just some of what the city is looking to add.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says that this has been in the works for a number of years.

“The sports tournament facility will be premier in the state to rival the ones that are currently thought of as being the best, and I think we can do that. This 114 acres will more than accommodate what we are wanting to do. Baseball fields, we are looking at doing turf which is so important to being able to play even in inclement weather,” said Mayor Spruill

They are pushing to have the project completed in 18 to 24 months.