STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police have arrested the woman responsible for the hit and run accident Friday night.

41-year-old Valerie Coleman faces felony charges for the death of Floyd Logan.

The accident happened on Friday along Hwy 25 near Abernathy.

Officers said the adult male pedestrian died on the scene and Coleman fled the scene in a grey Toyota Corolla.

There were damages to the front passenger side of the car.

Coleman was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail.