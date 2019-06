STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police Chief Frank Nichols announced his retirement at Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting.

Nichols told city leaders he will retire in December.

He has been with the Starkville police department since 1992.

Nichols was appointed chief in February 2014.

WCBI will have more on this story tonight on WCBI News at 9 and 10.