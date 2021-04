STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Minutes after graduation at Mississippi State, a wreck injures at least two people.

The accident happened on Russell Street, just off Highway 12.

Two people were loaded onto a stretcher.

The crash involved two vehicles, an SUV and a truck.

Russell Street was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

It is now open to traffic.

Starkville police are investigating the crash.