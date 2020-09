STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Starkville police make a child sex crime arrest.

Jason Murphy of Starkville is charged with three counts of sexual battery.

- Advertisement -

In a municipal court affidavit SPD accuses Murphy of having sex with a child in July 2014.

The age of the juvenile and Murphy at the time of the alleged crime were redacted in the court documents.

Starkville police declined to release any information about the case.

Murphy’s bond was set at 150,000 dollars.