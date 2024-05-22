Starkville police make another arrest in connection with shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made another arrest in connection with a weekend shooting.

Dionte Doss was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

SPD reported the shooting happened the morning of May 17 at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Yellow Jacket Drive. A vehicle was damaged.

Three other people have also been charged in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Starkville police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X