Starkville police need the public’s help in searching for missing teen

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police need your help finding a teenager who’s been missing since late last night.

16-year-old Kyle Phillips was last seen walking on Mae Street around 10 o’clock last night.

- Advertisement -

He is 5-6 and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and white and blue shoes.

Police believe Phillips may have a firearm.

His family and the police department are concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Kyle Phillips or have any information on where he is call the Starkville Police Department.