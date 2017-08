STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Closing argument are expected to begin Thursday morning in a Starkville rape trial.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Terry Hill on Wednesday.

Hill did not testify.

The West Point man is accused of tying up the victim with shoe laces and putting them in a closet.

Starkville investigators say the alleged crime happened on Maxwell Street back in 2016.

He’s also accused of raping a woman.