STARKVILLE (WCBI) – The City of Starkville has released the new maps for the proposed annexation. The new focus comes a week after some Oktibbeha County residents made it clear they really did not want to become part of the city. Following that public hearing changes were made to the annexation proposal. A second public hearing is slated to take place during Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting.

You can see the new lines by clicking below

- Advertisement -

Proposed Annexation Map July 2 2019