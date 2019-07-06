Starkville residents put the “community” in their Community Market

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Just about every community has its own version of a farmer’s market.

It’s a great place to get fresh fruits and vegetables that are locally grown.

One community, however, is offering a little more than produce at their market.

Even on a holiday weekend when most folks are out of town, the Starkville Community Market has a steady stream of shoppers and vendors.

It’s no surprise that the main draw is the freshly harvested produce from area farmers.

“The best thing is that you’re getting the freshest produce possible and it’s the best flavor that you can get. We’ve got varieties that you can’t get in the grocery store. We’ve got basil that was harvested literally just minutes ago,” said Bountiful Harvest Farms owner Sam Mclemore.

The community market here is unique, though.

In fact, Candi Crecink with the United Way of Northern Central Mississippi sees the market as an opportunity to promote education.

“Anywhere that we can be to give books out to all those that love books, to inspire reading amongst children…Teachers are coming by and getting books for their classrooms,” said Crecink.

Her booth uses a give-and-take method that really highlights the “community” portion of the community market.

“All our good neighbors donate their books knowing and trusting us to distribute the books for free to all the other good neighbors,” said Crecink.

In addition to bettering their health and education, visitors can also attend to municipal matters at the market by talking with the Mayor directly.

“This is just an opportunity to sit out and talk about things. I tweet about, come out to the market let’s talk Starkville, let’s talk about what’s going on, and I end up finding out information that matters to a lot of folks and other people don’t notice, like a street sign that’s bent, or I’ve got a pothole that’s coming up, or when am I going to get my sidewalk fixed,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Spruill said the format of her booth and the market its self is to serve the community in as many ways as possible.

“It’s just a matter of communicating and connecting with people and letting them know that you’re available and accessible and that you want to help,” said Spruill.

Those with the United Way of Northern Central Mississippi say the market has helped them giveaway almost 3,000 books so far this year.

Those with the United Way of Northern Central Mississippi say the market has helped them giveaway almost 3,000 books so far this year.