Starkville Residents Take The Streets for Annual ‘Get Swept Up’ Event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – College Football kicks off in Starkville on Saturday, and volunteers are making sure the town is in tip top shape.

They took to the streets this morning to pick up paper, do light landscaping in the annual ‘Get Swept Up’ event.

The Bulldogs take on Stephen F. Austin this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30.

“Starkville takes a lot of pride in really welcoming everybody for the weekends all throughout the years, but football is just that extra special vibe that we get in town where the city really just comes alive,” said Director of Tourism for The Partnership, Jennifer Prather. “Our community makes up the reason this is the best place to live, and we can’t be more grateful for the volunteers and just the impact that they make for us to be able to have the place that visitors want to come to.”

Volunteers finished up within a couple of hours this morning.

Now all that’s left is to wrap the city in maroon and white.