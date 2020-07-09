Starkville restaurants learning lessons from COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s been a year of adjustments for restaurants owners across the country due to COVID-19.

And while this pandemic has presented them with difficult challenges, there also have been lessons learned.

Bart Wood, Owner of The Little Dooey in Starkville, has been in business for 35 years and said COVID-19 continues to teach him lessons.

“From different regulations from different this and that,” he said. “Just being humble, thankful is what we’ve learned and has helped us to serve our customers inside, outside however we have to do it.”

Wood said one thing that has helped during this tough time, is the community support.

“Our clientele has literally been our rescue during this thing,” said Wood. “Because you know we are not set up here to do outside curbside, but we are now, we still have our signs up now. We will continue that on once this is over but we’ve had to learn how to do a lot of things new.”

At Restaurant Tyler, Owner Ty Thames, said never losing sight of providing the best customer service possible, is a critical lesson he has learned.

“Every day is like you know how it’s evolving and changing, we are just rolling with the punches as things come on and we are just doing everything we can to provide the safest environment possible.”

Thames has also relied on technology to help speed up the ordering process, and limit interaction between the customer and employee by providing a QR code service.

The QR code service is a feature where a customer can scan a code from their phone, and can view and order food from the palm of their hand.

Both owners also said social media has played a major role in working to provide their customers the same personal experience they are used to having in the dining room.