Starkville School District partners with OCH Regional Medical Center to hold vaccination clinic for all school employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night, the Starkville School District announced to the school board that they have partnered with OCH Regional Medical Center to hold a free vaccination clinic for all school district employees.

School District Superintendent Dr. Eddie Peasant says they have worked with OCH throughout the pandemic and have been planing on finding a way to help teachers and school staff members get vaccinated since before Governor Tate Reeves opened up the process to educators.

- Advertisement -

Now, OCH has secured 150 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that they will administer to school staff next Friday. School employees have until this upcoming Tuesday to make an appointment. Peasant says it’s just the latest step the school district has taken to make sure teachers both feel and stay safe.

“Teachers, along with the healthcare workers, have been on the front lines in their own respective ways throughout this pandemic,” he said. “And our teachers are in the classrooms with our students and we’ve worked to protect them through all of our protocols throughout the time since we’ve been back in school. But this is that extra layer of protection that will help them feel more comfortable in our classrooms.”

Peasant says that all eligible employees have been sent a link to sign up for their vaccination appointment. So far, he says school employees have reserved close to 100 of the 150 available doses.