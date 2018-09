STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville High School student is hit by a car on Yellow Jacket Drive on Friday afternoon.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Spokesperson Nicole Thomas says the incident happened about 4 o’clock, near the baseball field.

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt says the female student has non-life threatening injuries.

We are told Starkville police are investigating the incident.