Starkville woman accused of keeping thousands of dollars in lottery tickets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI0 – A Starkville woman is accused of taking a gamble by keeping thousands of dollars in lottery tickets.

She won an indictment.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury indicted Chrissy Sullivan on one count of embezzlement.

Prosecutors allege Sullivan kept more than five thousand dollars worth of lottery tickets but less than ten thousand.

The indictment says investigators believed the reported crime happened between November 2019 and July 2020 at her convenience store job.

Sullivan was given a five thousand bond.