State Auditor Shad White starts “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For years Mississippi leaders have been complaining about the state’s best and brightest moving away for better opportunities.

State Auditor Shad White decided to do something about that “brain drain”.

White’s office is establishing the “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship” to attract that talent to the Auditor’s office.

The fellowship pays for tuition, books, and fees for up to 3 years for selected accounting students, if they agree to come to work for the Office of the State Auditor after they graduate.

White sees a couple of benefits coming from the fellowship.

“We are hopeful this financial incentive will give people a reason to, one, come and work at the Auditor’s Office; but, two, and more importantly, a reason to come and stay in Mississippi. And we hope once they launch their career in Mississippi, they will agree to stay here too and want to make a family here, and stay for the long run,” said State Auditor Shad White.

The program already has its first fellow, a senior accounting major at Millsaps College, who will be interning with the Auditor’s office as she works on her Master’s Degree.