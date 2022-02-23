HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state auditor’s office arrests the Houston Park and Recreation Director.

John Gravat is charged with embezzlement and defrauding a government agency.

State Auditor Shad White’s office did confirm the arrest.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers says Gravat turn himself in and made bond this morning.

Gravat’s employment status with the city is unknown.

We are awaiting a return phone call from city hall.