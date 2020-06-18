State college leaders vote to relocate Confederate monument on Ole Miss campus

State college leaders voted to approve the relocation of a Confederate Monument on the Ole Miss campus.

Trustees on the Institutions of Higher Learning board made the move Thursday morning.

The statue is currently at the front of the circle on University Avenue and has been there since 1906. It will be moved to the University Cemetery.

Various campus groups voted to ask to have the monument moved and it was requested by the Chancellor.

The measure was tabled in January and approved Thursday.

It was not released when the statue will be moved.