State Health Director advises immuno-compromised to get COVID antibody test

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – With the rapid spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, there has been a nationwide conversation about the effectiveness of the current vaccines.
Just last week, Pfizer said it was going to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for a third booster shot to protect against the Delta variant.
Nationally, medical professionals are split on whether that is needed, saying the priority should be to get more people to get the first 2 doses.
Mississippi’s State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs says people who are immuno-compromised should consider getting an antibody test, even if they are fully vaccinated.
“I’ve seen some folks who are immune-compromised, like cancer patients, who we check their antibodies, and they don’t have them: a 3rd dose, and they’ll pop up. So, we know it can work,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “It’s not a guarantee, but we know it’s a good option for people who have responded to the first two doses.”
The State Department of Health is continuing its pop-up vaccination clinics. Next Wednesday through Saturday they will be in Booneville at the Prentiss Agri-Center.