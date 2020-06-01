State lawmaker calls for peaceful demonstrations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – State representative Cheikh Taylor has advised a group of community leaders in Starkville as they organized a demonstration.

The District 38 representative said he met with the group over two days to share tools to have their voices heard in peaceful ways.

Taylor says, “Nonviolent protests are actually much more effective. It keeps the messaging on point. It makes sure outside detractors don’t control the narrative. If you want your voices heard, make sure that you’re talking to the right leadership and make sure that these energies are buying channeled in a way that’s productive.”

Taylor also said change takes time and he hoped young people would join them to help create “real, sustainable” change.