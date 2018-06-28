State Lawmakers Discuss Key Issues Going On At The State Capital During Town Hall Meeting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Even though the 2018 legislative session is in the books, area lawmakers are reaching out their constituents.

On Thursday, District 38 Representative Cheikh Taylor held a town hall meeting in Starkville.

Taylor was joined by fellow legislators Kabir Karriem, Karl Gibbs, Carl Mickens and Senator Angela Turner-Ford.

The lawmakers got a chance to hear from the public about their biggest needs and concerns.

Some of the hot topics discussed were the possibility of a lottery and the lack of funding for education.

“If a special session is called, the lottery is one of the main topics and I believe that a lot of people are for it, I’m for it,” said District 38 Representative Cheikh Taylor. “In fact, the estimate is that it’ll probably gain the state of Mississippi about $80 million and we hope to put that towards roads and bridges and also education. As you know education was under funded about $200 million, so a lottery won’t be a silver bullet, but it’ll definitely be a piece of the puzzle to actually getting education fully funded.”

This is Taylor’s first time hosting a town hall meeting since he’s been a state representative, and he plans to have another one later this year.