State of Alabama seeing lower unemployment rates

ALABAMA (WCBI) – More Alabamians are finding work, according to the state’s latest unemployment numbers.

Alabama’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March is three point eight percent.

February’s rate was four percent.

This is the lowest rate the state has seen since the pandemic started.

The largest monthly job gains were in government, financial activities, and manufacturing.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate is lower than last month’s and last year’s numbers at two point six percent.

Pickens County’s rate dropped to 3.8 percent, which is lower than last month.