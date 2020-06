State Representative Gary Chism is retiring from the legislature.

The long-time Republican lawmaker said June 30 would be his last day.

He represents District 37, which includes portions of Lowndes, Oktibbeha, and Clay Counties.

Chism, a Columbus insurance agent, was first elected in 2000 and chaired the insurance committee in the House.

He cited family health concerns as the reason for his retirement.

Governor Tate Reeves will set a special election date to fill the spot.