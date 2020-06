An area lawmaker is stepping down due to health reasons.

State Senator Gary Jackson announced Monday on the Senate floor that he would be resigning June 30.

The Republican from French Camp said he felt good when he ran for re-election but his health had quickly deteriorated the past few months.

Jackson was first elected in 2004.

He represents parts of Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, and Webster Counties in District 15.

The governor will have to set a special election.