State treasurer candidates stops by Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A candidate for state treasurer stopped for coffee and asked for votes in the Golden Triangle.

David McRae stopped at the Ranch House in Columbus Monday morning.

The Republican candidate said he will make sure voters know where and how their dollars are invested.

McRae also wants to reduce debt and maximize Mississippi’s credit rating.

With about three and a half weeks until the primary, McRae said he is trying to reach as many voters as possible.

“We are doing 32 of these coffees and meet and greets around the state, and I really enjoy coming to places like Columbus and meeting everybody and hearing what is going and spread the word about what the state treasurer’s office does,” said McRae.

McRae faces Buck Clarke in the Republican primary on August 6.