Statewide burn ban lifted

The Mississippi Forestry Commission announced the statewide burn ban has been lifted.

The commission asked residents to continue to use caution when burning outdoors.

- Advertisement -

Residents are responsible for any smoke or fire damage caused by a fire they set.

The ban was initially put in place on April 9.

The ban was to keep medical personnel and emergency responders freed up to handle other emergencies. Smoke from fires could also create further problems for coronavirus patients, and others with respiratory issues.