Staying Aware When Severe Weather Strikes

When severe weather is possible, it’s important to have a plan and know where to go to receive alerts and stay weather aware. Your WCBI Weather team has worked hard to make sure you get the first alert when severe weather is possible. Here are some important suggestions from them when the time comes.

Receiving Weather Alerts: Have at least two ways to receive severe weather alerts. There are never too many ways to do so. Here’s a quick-list on ways you can receive weather watches and warnings for your area.

– Download the WCBI Mobile App: Go to settings and enable notifications on the app. Then, set your notification enabled location to whatever location you are in. When a warning is issued, your phone can automatically push a notification through giving you the First Alert.

– Purchase a Weather Radio: We have heard countless stories about how weather radios have given people enough time to take shelter before severe weather strikes. You can purchase a S.A.M.E Weather Radio and program it for your specific county. Many locations will know how to program your radio for you, or you can go learn how to here. When a warning is issued, your weather radio will alert you.

– Use your Smartphone’s Wireless Emergency Alerts: Many new smartphones are equipped to handle Wireless Emergency Alerts. These alerts push directly to your phone if certain warnings are issued in your area.

– Watch WCBI News: If a watch or Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, we’ll periodically put a crawl on the bottom of the TV screen with that information. If a Tornado Warning is issued, we’ll cut in immediately on WCBI to bring you the first alert.

During a Severe Weather Event: Stay safe during events by knowing where to shelter and by developing a plan if it occurs. It’s better to be prepared before it happens rather than responsive after an alert is issued. You can visit WCBI.com/safety to see many ways how you can stay safe. At the bottom of the page is also a list of storm shelters by county.

