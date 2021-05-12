Staying cloudy & cool for our Wednesday

SUMMARY: A few showers may linger for our Wednesday along with the clouds and cool temperatures. Look for more sunshine with a return to near average temperatures this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few lingering showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. A continuing chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun & clouds as we start drying out a bit. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with cooler overnight lows around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Much needed sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures continue to warm up to the lower to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Clouds will begin to increase again along with a few showers moving in as we begin a new workweek. Highs in the mid 80s.

