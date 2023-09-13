Staying cloudy into the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Going into the last couple days of this week, cloud coverage is going to maintain mostly to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be continuing in the middle 80s. The rain chance will take a quick break before heading back into northern Mississippi for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy for another night. Temperatures tonight are going to be falling into the middle 60s. The humidity will be clearing out overnight and into early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: The heavy cloud coverage from the past couple of days will be continuing into Thursday. Starting mostly cloudy and there will be some slight clearing by the afternoon. Middle 80s will be continuing. Rain chance is taking a slight break, with the break in the humidity. So it should be feeling pretty great if you have to head outdoors. Low temps will be staying in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Continuing the trend, high temperatures in the middle 80s and low temperatures in the middle 60s. The cloud coverage will be sticking around, mostly to partly cloudy. The humidity will be filling back in and the chance for rain will increase to about 20%. May see a few light scattered showers for high school football.