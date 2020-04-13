Staying cool & quiet

SUMMARY: Unseasonably cool but quiet weather is on track for the rest of the work week. Some frost is possible early Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will be minimal at best until the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy northerly winds continue between 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Some frost is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of frost are possible.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Data is all over the place regarding the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. We’re going to keep the chance of rain and a few storms going both days but it could go either way. There is still the outside chance for some strong storms in the region if things line up but that’s still up in the air Look for highs to range from the 60s to the 70s.

