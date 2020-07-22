Staying hot & humid

SUMMARY: Standard late July weather is here and that means heat, humidity, and scattered storms mainly during the heating of the day. This will be the general weather pattern into next week. Topical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic Ocean and a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico are being monitored but they are not expected to have any impact on our area at this time.

TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms then turning mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY-MONDAY: Pop-up showers and storms from late morning through early to mid evening. We’re going to keep rain chances around 30% each day but that may go up and down just a bit depending on how things evolve. Look for highs in the mid 90s with heat indices over 100°. Lows will stay in the 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the WCBI News App