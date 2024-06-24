Staying hot, rain soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be staying hot for the foreseeable future. Mid-90s and greater for at least the next 7 days. Rain showers and storms are expected to hit the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: We won’t see much relief tonight. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: This very well could be the hottest day of the week as high temps reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. By the afternoon/evening, a handful of showers or storms could develop…but most places will stay dry. Warm lows again, in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll finally get a little “help” with expected scattered to potentially numerous showers and storms during the day, some of which could be heavy or strong. This will probably be our best shot at rain we’ll have this week! Temperatures will back off slightly but will still be plenty hot, in the middle 90s.