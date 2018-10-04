Staying Hot The Rest Of The Week.

TODAY/FRIDAY: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the upper 90s. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoons. Partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

MON/TUE/WED: Isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast for the first half of next week. High temperatures range from the upper 80s Monday to the mid 80s by Wednesday. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s.