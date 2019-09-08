Hot temperatures will continue over the next few days with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be anywhere from 105-110 in the afternoon hours. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out through the week, but nearly everyone will stay dry and sunny.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will quickly rise through the day with highs in the mid 90s in the afternoon hours. Heat index values will be nearing 105, which could be dangerous. Limit any strenuous outdoor activities.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Much of the same for next week. Hot weather will stick around with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Rain chances are very low, but a brief sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend with highs staying in the mid 90s. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for a quick shower, but most everyone will stay dry and sunny.

