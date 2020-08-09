Staying hot Sunday

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices over 100. There is just a 20% chance of a few stray afternoon storms during the heating of the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs top out in the mid 90s again. Heat indices may be 100-105 or higher. There is a 20-30% chance of a few spotty afternoon showers and storms.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: More heat and humidity. Pop-up storms are likely each day along with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

