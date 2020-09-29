Staying mainly sunny & dry

SUMMARY: Mostly sunny and dry weather is going to remain the theme for at least the next week. The only exception to the rule is Sunday when there could be a few more clouds and showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Light wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. High school football weather will be picture perfect but you’ll need jackets this week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the mid to low 40s.



SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Highs in the 70s.

