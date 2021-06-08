Staying stormy the rest of the week

SUMMARY: Rain and storms are in the forecast for the next few days. More locally heavy rain could lead to flooding with 1-4″ or more still possible in the heaviest activity. Gusty breezes and lightning are possible with any storm.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms lingering around. Muggy lows around 70. Winds S 4-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain and storms are likely. The chance of rain is 70% Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SSW 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A continuing chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY – SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40-60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
SUNDAY – TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few spotty storms can’t be ruled out but overall rain chances look to be 20% or less. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
