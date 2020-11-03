Staying sunny and a bit mild for Election Day 2020

SUMMARY: The sunshine and clear blue skies will continue for our Election Day Tuesday and for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will be back into the mid 60s as our winds will switch up to the south. Mid to upper 70s are likely by the end of the week and weekend.

TUESDAY: The sunshine and clear blue skies will continue for Election Day Tuesday. We’ll start off chilly in the mid 30s to near 40 as the polls open at 7am. Afternoon highs will be back into the mid 60s as our winds will switch up to the south.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Not as chilly with overnight lows near 40. Calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies continue. Highs warm up a bit more to near 70. SE light winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies overnight once again. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs a few degrees above average in the lower to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

WEEKEND: While the weekend looks mostly dry with a mix of sun & clouds. A sprinkle or shower is possible on Sunday. Overall, we’re not expecting much to ruin any outdoor plans. highs in the mid 70s.

