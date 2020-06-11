Staying sunny, staying warm

SUMMARY: A series of high pressure systems will keep our region mainly sunny and dry through the weekend and for most if not all of next week.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds N 0-6 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NE 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows around 60.
SATURDAY: A few clouds but mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows near 60.
SUNDAY-THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
