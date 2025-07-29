Staying the same

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Really not changing much in our forecast for the next few days. Hot with an afternoon to evening chance for rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another gross night. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Passing clouds and high humidity maintain.

WEDNESDAY: More hot temperatures. Afternoon highs will be back in the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances will be possible again through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows again drop into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Not much different than the past couple of days. Hot with highs in the middle 90s. Chance for afternoon to evening showers/storms. Lows warm and muggy, in the middle 70s. A front will be passing through, hopefully clearing out some of the humidity.